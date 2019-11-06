Widmer Brothers Releases 2 Winter Beers, Brrr Hoppy Red Ale and Snow Plow Milk Stout

PORTLAND, Ore. – Widmer Brothers Brewing is gearing up for winter with the release of its classic seasonal, Brrr Hoppy Red Ale, and the return of an old favorite, Snow Plow Milk Stout. Brrr will be available in 6- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and Snow Plow will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans during the winter months.

“As we head into winter, our brewers – and beer drinkers – start thinking about rich, complex beers that warm from within,” said Widmer Brothers Senior Brand Manager Steven Hallstone. “The arrival of Brrr is a winter tradition I look forward to every year.”

To celebrate the arrival of the two beers, Widmer Brothers will throw a party at Tilt in Northwest Portland on Friday, November 8 at 6 p.m. Guests can donate a can to Oregon Food Bank and receive a dollar off a pint of Snow Plow or Brrr.

Brrr is unique among winter warmers, with spicy Cascade and Simcoe hops and a hearty malt presence that finishes with a deep, red pour. First released as N.W. Red Ale as part of the brewery’s experimental W Series in 2006, the beer quickly earned a permanent spot in Widmer Brothers’ seasonal lineup and has since become a regional beer staple. Brrr will be available in cans for the first time, designed in a rich cranberry red offset by snow and ice.

Snow Plow Milk Stout, a classic winter beer with a soft and creamy mouthfeel and roasted chocolate notes, was first brewed in 1999 as the first winning recipe of the Collaborator Project, an annual homebrewing competition with the Oregon Brew Crew.

“Snow Plow Milk Stout has always been one of my favorites and probably my favorite beer from the Collaborator Project,” said Hallstone. “The Collaborator Project with the Oregon Brew Crew has produced some inventive styles and individual beers. We are extremely proud that the program is still going after all these years and that beers like Snow Plow can be enjoyed by even more beer lovers”

Snow Plow has not only been a Widmer Brothers fan-favorite for many years, it also won two Gold Medals at the Great American Beer Festival Competition in 2002 and 2004. Snow Plow clocks in at 6% ABV and incorporates lactose (milk sugar), wheat, black malt, and oats that give it a soft, creamy mouthfeel and notes of roasted malt that rounds out nicely when packaged in the new 12-ounce cans.

About Brrr Hoppy Red

Brrr is a one-of-a-kind winter warmer. Generously hopped, Brrr’s citrusy hop aroma and smooth bitterness, exemplify the northwest-style red ale. ‘Tis the season to warm up with a cold one.

Malts: Pale, Caramel 10L & 80L, Carapils, and Dark Chocolate

Hops: Alchemy, Cascade, and Eureka

ABV: 7.2%

IBU: 50

About Snow Plow Milk Stout

Since 1999, Widmer Brothers worked with the Oregon Brew Crew, a local homebrew club, to brew winning homebrew recipes at its brewery. Contrary to most winter ales on the market at the time which used some dark malts and were very hoppy, this beer was extremely dark, used a ton of specialty malt (which had to be hand-loaded, making it one of our most labor-intensive brews), and had a sweet characteristic from the use of milk sugar.

ABV: 6% ABV

IBU: 20

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including Hefe, Drop Top Amber and a full seasonal lineup. Additionally, the brewery continues to make a series of limited edition, small-batch beers available in Oregon and at the Widmer Brothers Pub in North Portland. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit widmerbrothers.com.