Widmer Brothers Launches New Hefe SunLife, a 95-calorie Citrus Wheat Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. – For Pacific Northwesterners who long for the bright sun in the rainy season, yet crave the refreshing rain in the summer, Widmer Brothers launched the perfect beer: Hefe SunLife, a new citrus-forward, low-ABV wheat beer that was built on all the best attributes of its iconic flagship Hefeweizen and fit into a refreshing 95-calorie light craft beer.

At 4% ABV, Hefe SunLife is a lighter, citrusy take on the brewery’s Original American Hefeweizen, accentuating several of the flagship’s signature features. Hefe SunLife boasts a big, bright citrus aroma, a light, balanced body, and a refreshing, juicy finish. The beer packs a ton of flavor into its 12-ounce slim can, and comes in at 3.5 grams of carbohydrates, 95 calories, and no added sugar.

The new light citrus wheat beer provides a refreshing respite from the heat in the hot summer months, and a bright, sunny flavor during the gray months.

“There’s a hilarious Portlandia sketch where there is a small ray of sun shining in the winter and all the Portlanders come out to bask in the tiny sliver of sunlight,” said Widmer Brothers Brand Manager Jake Neilson. “This beer is inspired by that vibe. We’re so excited to get Hefe SunLife out into the Oregon market, and share the sun rays with our neighbors, family, and friends.”

To help introduce Hefe SunLife to fans in July, Widmer Brothers will be meeting Pacific Northwest adventurers where they play: at trailheads, boat launches, and the coast. For three-straight Fridays in July, starting on the 9th, the Widmer Brothers team will set up pop-up sampling stations at outdoor recreation areas to offer fans a glimpse of the Hefe SunLife. The team will be handing out Hefe SunLife samples and swag, as well as doing some secret VIP kit drops using clues found on Widmer Brothers’ Instagram in the week leading up to each event.

Here is the trailside pop-up sampling schedule (exact times and locations to be announced on Instagram):

July 9 – The Gorge – from noon to 5pm the team will be at trailheads such as Angel’s Rest, as well as the Hood River Event Site

July 16 – Portland Beaches – from noon to 5pm the team will be touring metro beaches such as Kelley Point

July 23 – Portland Boat Ramps – from noon to 5pm the team will be visiting boat/kayak launch points such as Willamette Park

Hefe SunLife is available year-round in 6- and 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans throughout Oregon.

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including Hefe, Drop Top Amber and a full seasonal lineup.

For More Information:

https://www.widmerbrothers.com/beer/hefe-sunlife