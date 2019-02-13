Widmer Brothers Introduces New Can Packages for Flagship Hefe

PORTLAND, Ore. – Widmer Brothers Brewing has announced a variety of new ways to enjoy its flagship Hefeweizen in 2019. The gold medal award-winning beer will be one of the first craft beers available in 18-packs of 12 oz. cans. The brewery is also building on its long-time partnerships with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Portland Timbers to launch 4-packs of 16 oz. co-branded Hefe sports cans, and adding limited edition black and gold 19.2 oz. Hefe cans.

“We recently extended our partnership with Widmer Brothers for another four years,” said Mike Golub, Portland Timbers president of business. “It’s the longest craft beer partnership in MajorLeague Soccer (MLS), and we’re proud to work with such a storied brewery.”

Hefe has been the brewery’s flagship beer for 33 years, and in a time when cloudy beers are all the rage, the Original American Hefeweizen is still the best-selling craft beer in Oregon. To celebrate Hefe’s iconic status, Widmer Brothers decided to showcase the beer with new packaging formats for every occasion and timing couldn’t be better: many of the new formats launch in February, which has been dubbed #FlagshipFebruary – a celebration of defining beers — by the brewing industry.

“Northwest beer drinkers want to be able to enjoy their favorite beers in a variety of locations – from small gatherings to larger group events. Now, they can have their Hefe in all those places,” said Widmer Brothers Brand Manager Steven Hallstone. “Whether you’re going camping and want to bring an 18 pack of cans, at a Blazers game, watching a Timbers match, or even pre-gaming before a concert: we have you covered with new ways to drink Hefe.”

Kurt and Rob Widmer, co-founders of Widmer Brothers Brewing, first brewed Hefeweizen in 1986. Initially, beer drinkers were skeptical of the cloudy beer served with a lemon slice, but it did not take long for the distinctive, delicious beer to catch on in Portland, and eventually elevate Widmer Brothers Brewing to national acclaim. Widmer Brothers is also credited with creating a new beer style with Hefe: American-Style Wheat.

The new cans and packaging formats of Widmer Brothers Hefe can be found throughout 2019 at grocery stores, convenience stores, in restaurants and taprooms across the Pacific Northwest.

For more information on Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit widmerbrothers.com or see what the brewery is up to on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Widmer Brothers Hefe

Widmer Brothers Hefe (pronounced: “Hay-fa”) began as an improvisation inspired by brothers Kurt and Rob’s love of German style beers. Brewed with golden wheat, Hefe’s unique cloudy appearance, bold flavors and citrus notes defined the American-style Hefeweizen. Multiple awards and three decades later, Hefe remains the gold standard and Oregon’s favorite craft beer. Prost, to the Original! Widmer Brothers Hefe is a nine-time Great American Beer Festival award winner.

Malts: Pale, Munich, Wheat, Caramel 40L

Hops: Alchemy, Willamette, Cascade

Original Gravity:11.75

IBU: 30

ABV: 4.9 percent

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer, developing a variety of beers with an unapologetic, uncompromised commitment to innovation. The brewery continues to make a series of limited edition, small-batch beers available in Oregon.