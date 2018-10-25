Widmer Brothers and Lyft Collaborate on Closing Time IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. – Widmer Brothers is teaming up with Lyft on a limited-release beer, “Closing Time IPA,” a sessionable IPA that will be released in 16-ounce cans at select bars and taverns across the Portland metro area just in time for Halloween.

Each can of “Closing Time IPA” will include a unique Lyft promo code printed directly on the label that offers up to 50 percent off a single ride to encourage partygoers to drink responsibly and get home safely at the end of the night.

“We are thrilled about this partnership to create a unique product that also promotes drinking beer responsibly,” said Widmer Brothers Innovation Brewmaster Thomas Bleigh. “Session IPAs are among the most popular craft beer styles in the Pacific Northwest, so we thought it would be great to put one in a package that comes with a safe ride home.”

“Closing Time IPA” is a session IPA (under 5% ABV) brewed with experimental cold-pressed hops and hibiscus flowers, which give the brew a pale pink hue reminiscent of Lyft’s signature logo. Widmer Brothers only brewed 75 cases of “Closing Time IPA” and are making them available at select bars around Portland.

“Our hope is that by partnering on this beer with Widmer, we’ll see more folks getting a ride home with Lyft at the end of the night instead of getting behind the wheel,” said Nathan Lawless.

To celebrate the launch of the beer, Widmer Brothers and Lyft will host a kick-off party on Thursday, October 25 at Loyal Legion in southeast Portland. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will include special prices on “Closing Time IPA” cans.

To help further the their commitment to responsible drinking, Widmer Brothers and Lyft will be donating one dollar from every can sold at the event to the Oregon chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“Closing Time IPA” will be available in 16-ounce cans in select Portland-area bars, including at Widmer Brothers’ North Russell Street Pub, until quantities run out.

Closing Time Session IPA

Closing Time is a pink IPA brewed by Widmer Brothers in collaboration with Lyft. It is made with cold-pressed experimental hops, resigny hops that add distinctive bitterness and aroma but keep the beer light and sessionable. We infuse the IPA with hibiscus which turns the brew pink in color. At just 4.7 percent ABV, it’s an ideal beer to end the night.

Hops: Cold-pressed experimental

ABV: 4.7%

IBU: 45

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including Hefe, Steel Bridge Porter, Drop Top Amber, PDX Pils, and a full seasonal lineup. Additionally, the brewery continues to make a series of limited edition, small-batch beers available in Oregon and at the Widmer Brothers Pub in North Portland. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit http://www.widmerbrothers.com/.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its reliable and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities, as the first rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally.