Wibby Brewing Partners with Elite Brands for Distribution in Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. — On Friday, December 13, Longmont-based Wibby Brewing, announced a partnership for distribution with Colorado craft beer distributor, Elite Brands of Colorado. Wibby Brewing is known for their American-influenced German-style lagers, which have garnered international recognition over the years, including a silver medal for Moondoor Dunkel at the Great American Beer Festival® in 2017.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint with Elite Brands to meet demand in our home state of Colorado,” said Ryan Wibby, co-founder and brewmaster of Wibby Brewing. “Elite has a world-class portfolio and an outstanding reputation of supporting and growing brands and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Ryan Wibby began his career in 2007, working as a professional brewer at several breweries before being accepted to the VLB certified brewmaster program in Berlin. There, he completed a six-month course and four-month internship with the research institute. It was in Berlin where Ryan was inspired to combine a passion for American craft beer with German brewing techniques.

“Wibby Brewing has quickly become one of the state’s premier craft breweries,” said Terry Cekola, president & owner of Elite Brands. “Our team have been big fans of Ryan and Ted and the Wibby team and we’re thrilled to partner to support their continued growth in Colorado.”

Elite Brands will begin distributing of Wibby Brewing beers beginning January 1, 2020. Elite Brands will carry Wibby’s core lagers including Wibby IPL, Moondoor Dunkel, Lightshine Radler, and Lightshine Helles, in addition to Wibby’s seasonal line-up.

About Wibby Brewing

At Wibby Brewing, we start with traditional German lager brewing principles and add the American craft twist. Our craft lagers are brewed with German malt, American hops, and Rocky Mountain water. Cold fermentation and enhanced conditioning allow for our lagers to be bright and full-flavored with a crisp finish. The tasteful result is a collection of unique American lagers that few breweries in the craft beer community have explored. Learn more at www.wibbybrewing.com.

About Elite Brands of Colorado

Elite Brands of Colorado launched in 2003 with just two employees. All these years later, our fermentation process has produced a team of 90 employees who consider it an honor to represent the finest makers of beer, wine and spirits to the good folks of Colorado. Our educated and driven sales staff reside in the Colorado communities we serve. Not just any beverage makes it into Elite’s portfolio. A lot of tasting and talking goes into evaluating potential brands for quality, sales and mutual growth potential. From our internal tasting room to campsites and trailheads, we have to love it before our Colorado friends can drink it. Learn more at www.elite-brands.com.