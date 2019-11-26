White Street Brewing Co. Announces Next Release in Back Alley Series

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – White Street Brewing Co. is announcing the newest barrel-aged release in their Back Alley Series, Genevieve de Brabant. Genevieve will be exclusively available in the White Street Taproom on Friday November, 29thin 750mL bottles and on draft for tasting.

A true exploration of the barrel aging process, this 10.5% ABV Bière de Garde spent over a year in Cabernet barrels. Genevieve’s sweet caramel malts infused with subtle vanilla and berry from the barrels make her the perfect new addition to White Street’s Back Alley Series.

“The Back Alley Series lets our brewers explore their creativity and artistry,” says Dino Radosta, Founder and President of White Street. “The barrels give them a unique ingredient with all sorts of flavor possibilities. Since the aging process is as much art as science, the process really stretches their creative muscles. What’s great is, even though these beers take well over a year to make, it’s the exact same meticulousness and craftsmanship that they put into our Main Street Series beers like the Kölsch every day.”

Bottles of Genevieve de Brabant will be available starting at noon on Black Friday. More information about Genevieve and the Back Alley Series can be found on White Street’s website: whitestreetbrewing.com

For More Information

https://www.whitestreetbrewing.com