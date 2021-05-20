Whalers Brewing Company to Give Free Keg of Beer to Every Bar & Restaurant in Rhode Island

South Kingstown, R.I. – Today, Whalers Brewing Company announced it will help reopen Rhode Island and kick off Summer 2021 by giving a free keg of their award-winning American Pale Ale, Rise, to every bar and restaurant in Rhode Island.

“Bars and restaurants across the State put us on the map, they helped take us from the smallest brewery in Rhode Island to the largest, and after a tough year for all Rhode Islanders, we figured what better way to say thank you and help ring in Summer than free beer?” said Josh Dunlap and Wes Staschke, Founders & Head Brewers of Whalers Brewing Company. “The entire crew has been working around the clock over the past two weeks to make enough Rise to pull this off, and we’re super excited to get fresh beer into the hands of our fellow Rhode Islanders,” continued Josh and Wes.

Whalers proudly brews, cans, and kegs all of their beer on site at their facility in Rhode Island, becoming the largest such brewery in the State to do so over the past five years. Twice named to the Brewers Association top 50 Fastest Growing Breweries in the US, their flagship American Pale Ale, Rise, has received national and international acclaim including best American style Pale Ale at the World Beer Awards and gold medals at the Frankfurt International Trophy and Meininger’s International Craft Beer Awards.

To grab their free keg, all bars and restaurants have to do is ask their Horizon Beverage sales rep.

About Whalers Brewing Company

Founded in 2011, Whalers Brewing Company was started by Josh Dunlap, a United States Marine and former commercial fisherman, and Wes Staschke, an engineering graduate and home brewer. Their flagship American Pale Ale, Rise, is distributed across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, and their dog friendly taproom is located in South Kingstown, 5 minutes from the beaches of South County.