Weyerbacher Partners with Triple Sun Spirits on Jester’s Tale Vodka

EASTON, Pa. — Weyerbacher Brewing has partnered with Triple Sun Spirits to create Jester’s Tale Vodka. Jester’s Tale is handcrafted in the Lehigh Valley by Triple Sun Spirits at their Emmaus location. Distilled from corn, it’s six times distilled, charcoal filtered and gluten free.

“We’ve built a reputation making big, high quality beers,” said Josh Lampe, Weyerbacher’s COO. “When we were looking for a partner, it was important to us that we collaborate with someone local that understands the level of craftsmanship we put into each of our beers and would put the same into our spirits. Triple Sun Spirits was the perfect partner for us.”

On Sunday, March 24, Weyerbacher Brewing and Triple Sun Spirits will be introducing Jester’s Tale at the brewery’s Easton location. Visitors can sample Jester’s Tale, as well as purchase bottles to go. The 7 Ginger’s Mule cocktail made by Triple Sun Spirits featuring Jester’s Tale will be available at the bar. This ginger forward, refreshing mule is made with 7 bulbs of fresh ginger per batch and topped off with Jamaican ginger beer, vodka and lime.

Jester’s Tale was made with all of the heart and soul that Weyerbacher puts into each and every one of their beers. Smooth and delicious, this vodka is meant to enjoy on its own or as the perfect addition to your favorite cocktail.

Jester’s Tale will be available for purchase in Pennsylvania only and can be found at Triple Sun Spirits, 518 Bank Street in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, as well as select bars and restaurants.

About Weyerbacher

Weyerbacher Brewing was founded in 1995 in downtown Easton, Pennsylvania. Since the beginning, Weyerbacher has established a reputation for making big, full-flavored, high quality brews. While they are predominantly known for their Belgian-style brews including Merry Monks and QUAD, Weyerbacher has an extensive barrel aging program which produces fan favorites including Insanity and Riserva. Experimenting with different ingredients and brewing techniques, Weyerbacher’s brewers continue to stretch their creative minds and develop interesting and mind blowing beers that will satisfy the taste for the extraordinary.