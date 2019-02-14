Weyerbacher Brewing to Release Warborn Pale Ale

EASTON, Penn. — Weyerbacher and melodic death metal crew The Black Dahlia Murder joined forces to develop and brew Warborn, a 5 percent rye pale ale. This beer was first poured at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles in October 2018.

“We’re extremely excited to pair with Weyerbacher in the creation of Warborn Rye Pale Ale for our appearance at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Los Angeles,” The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad said. “Named after the closing track of our third album, Nocturnal, Warborn is sure to be a bona fide hit amongst even the most discerning metalhead palette in attendance. The nostalgic Bolt Thrower-esque artwork was originally commissioned by the band in 2009 for a limited run of Warborn-themed long sleeve shirts that were sold exclusively on a European festival tour and is triumphantly returned here almost ten years later to grace each can of this exquisite craft beer of the same name. The original painting was expertly handled by one John Sibbick, who constructed the iconic futuristic war scene that adorned the first edition of Warhammer 40k and subsequently Bolt Thrower’s Realm of Chaos album.”

Warborn is a dank and piney rye pale ale aged on white oak. At 5 percent ABV, it is approachable and drinkable with a rye spiciness accompanied by warm notes of oak and vanilla.

Warborn will be released in 16 oz. cans to the public on Saturday, Feb. 16 at The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing beginning at 12 p.m. It will also be available at select locations throughout Weyerbacher’s distribution area.

