Weyerbacher Brewing to Debut Rico Guave Sour Ale

EASTON, Pa. — Weyerbacher is excited to announce the addition of Rico Guave to their Fall lineup.

“With people reaching their limit on everything pumpkin, we thought it would be a good time to give people a bright and refreshing anti-pumpkin beer,” said Josh Lampe. “This beer is a tropical punch to your talk hole, bringing a touch of tart with a bit of sweetness.”

Rico Guave is a 9% ABV sour ale brewed with pineapple and guava. Rich with the tropical notes of pineapple and fruitiness of guava, this pink hued brew is clean and refreshing with a touch of tartness.

Available in 16 oz. cans and on draft, Rico Guave will be released to the public on Friday, October 19th at The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing. The Tap Room will open its doors at 12 pm. Jester’s Court members can pick up Rico Guave at The Tap Room beginning on Tuesday, October 16th at noon. Rico Guave will also be available throughout their distribution area.

About Weyerbacher

Established in 1995, Weyerbacher Brewing was founded in the historic city of Easton, Pennsylvania. The brewery is dedicated to making bold, innovative beers that challenge style boundaries.