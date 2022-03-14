West Sixth Brewing Kicks Off 10 Year Anniversary Celebration with Release of New Double IPA, Decade Double

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, is turning ten years old this month, which is a huge accomplishment in the increasingly competitive and fast-moving craft beer industry.

Founded in 2012, West Sixth has been, since its inception, guided by four core principles:

Make great beer for the state of Kentucky – Driven by the West Sixth IPA, a brand that continues to grow and is one of the best selling IPAs in the entire state.

Support organizations that are in place to help others – West Sixth has worked with almost 200 different organizations statewide with hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to people in need.

Be environmentally friendly in everything they do – With internal recycling programs and a commitment to working closely with local entities and sustainable products, particularly at the West Sixth Farm, in Frankfort.

Be a great place to work – West Sixth operates four retail locations, a food truck, and participates in hundreds of events throughout the state, and will soon employ 100 people, with a retention rate of over 90%.

“We’re so proud of our team for everything they’ve accomplished in the last ten years,” said Ben Self, co-founder, West Sixth Brewing. “We set out from the beginning to create a brewery that not only made great beer but also gave back to our community, and we’ve done a really good job staying true to the course while continuing to be one of the faces of Kentucky craft brewing.”

To celebrate their anniversary, West Sixth has planned an entire week of events starting on Saturday, March 19th, which kicks off with the release of the brewery’s official 10 year anniversary beer, a Double IPA named The Decade Double.

“We’ve made a lot of different beers at West Sixth, from dark beers to lagers to IPAs,” said Andy Smith, head brewer, West Sixth Brewing. “But if you ask most of our customers what we’re known for, it’s our flagship IPA, one of the best-selling IPAs in the state of Kentucky. It just made good sense to give a nod to the beer that helped us get where we are by having our 10 year anniversary beer be a double IPA that brings a lot of big flavors to the fore.”

The Decade Double is a double-dry hopped, higher gravity celebration brew featuring Comet, Strata, Simcoe, Chinook & Mosaic hops. Citrus and tropical fruit forward hops and bold malty flavors strike a perfect balance and result in a highly drinkable double IPA. Find The Decade Double in West Sixth taprooms and in stores around the state.

