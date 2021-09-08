WeldWerks Releases 10K IPA: Empower Edition to Support Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence

GREELEY, CO – Continuing with their mission of giving back to the community in impactful ways, WeldWerks Brewing will release the next edition of their philanthropic series, 10K IPA. 10K IPA: Empower Editon was brewed for A Woman’s Place and The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA), two local nonprofits that provide support and resources for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The beer will be available on Friday, September 10 at the Greeley taproom.

“Partnering with SAVA and AWP gave us the opportunity to not only support a cause that is definitely near and dear to our hearts, but it was also a great opportunity to unify the efforts of our neighboring communities,” says WeldWerks Director of Operations Kristin Popcheff. “The work these two groups do is valuable to the health of the community and we couldn’t be more excited to build our partnership with these amazing organizations.”

At least $10,000 in proceeds from 10K IPA: Empower Edition will benefit both A Woman’s Place and SAVA. Funds raised from the beer will allow A Woman’s Place to provide crisis support to survivors of domestic violence, as well as community training to stop domestic violence. For SAVA, 10K IPA proceeds will benefit their prevention programming, which brings training and support to youth at local schools, camps and summer programs.

“The SAVA Center is so excited to partner with WeldWerks to raise funds to fight sexual violence in northern Colorado. SAVA has an office in Greeley, offering advocacy and therapy services for survivors of sexual violence as young as age three, and prevention education for youth age 6-18. It’s so important to us that we are able to get our name out into the community so that survivors and their support networks can find us easily,” says SAVA Director of Development Amy Butler Angell. “WeldWerks is such a well-known entity in Weld County, and having both the exposure they can provide us and their support behind our mission means everything to SAVA.”

Brewed with Citra, Strata and Idaho Gem Hops, 10K IPA: Empower Edition will be available on September 10 at WeldWerks, with limited distribution across the brewery’s footprint, while supplies last. Check the brewery’s beer finder for availability.

“As the only domestic violence safehouse in Weld County, A Woman’s Place provides critical and lifesaving services – and the support from WeldWerks to educate people about our mission is powerful,” says A Woman’s Place Executive Director Diane Heldt. “Thank you WeldWerks for caring for survivors of domestic violence in our community by helping to raise funds. Each dollar changes lives.”

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

About A Woman’s Place

For more than forty years, A Woman’s Place has provided services for survivors of domestic violence. Founded as a crisis line in 1977, we opened our safehouse in 1981. Today, our 29-bed facility is the only safehouse in Weld County. We believe that everyone deserves to live a life free from violence. Our mission is to empower victims and survivors of domestic abuse to become safe, secure, and self-sufficient and through collaboration, to mobilize our community to help prevent domestic violence.

During 2020, A Woman’s Place answered 712 crisis phone calls and provided safe shelter to 273 individuals. A Woman’s Place continues to develop and refine programs in accordance with best practices in victims services. Our services include emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, advocacy, information and referral, youth services, counseling, legal advocacy and outreach education.

The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center

The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center’s mission is to provide crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for all those affected by sexual violence and provide prevention programs through community outreach and education. We envision a culture change that results in the end of sexual violence. SAVA began as a rape crisis hotline in 1976 under the Larimer Center for Mental Health and, in 2003, became an independent nonprofit agency. In October 2010, SAVA expanded its services to include neighboring Weld County. SAVA now serves as the only rape crisis center in Larimer and Weld Counties dedicated exclusively to serving the needs of sexual assault survivors.

Each year, SAVA provides confidential support to over 1,200 victims of sexual assault and provides education to over 1,000 community members and 9,000 students. SAVA is a member of Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), the Colorado Organization of Victim’s Assistance (COVA), and the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).

