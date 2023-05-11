WeldWerks Brewing Co. To Release Hard Ice Tea on May 12

GREELEY, Colorado – No stranger to experimentation, WeldWerks Brewing Co. will debut Giddy Up, a hard ice tea with lemon, this month. The hard tea will be available in 16-ounce cans at WeldWerks’ taproom on May 12 and at participating retailers within the brewery’s distribution footprint across Colorado in mid-May.

“Historically, we’ve always strived to craft a diverse and playful portfolio of beers, so adding a hard tea into the mix seemed like a great next step in continuing to push our own boundaries,” says WeldWerks Director of Brewing Operations Derek Gold.

WeldWerks has experimented with using tea in their with beers like Ain’t No Hurry, a sour ale brewed with black tea that’s reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer, and Morning Mojo Vanilla Porter, an English-Style porter brewed with a tea blend from The Tea Spot. The next iteration of the brewery’s use of tea will be brewed at a larger scale and accessible to more people.

Giddy Up comes at an approachable 5% ABV that’s perfect for the warmer months to come. WeldWerks is excited about their hard tea debut and hopes to release subsequent variants of Giddy Up in the future.

“From a creative and experimentation standpoint, we’d love to make additional variants using new ingredients.” says Gold. “We’re excited to listen to feedback about this first version and get suggestions from our fans on what they’d like to drink in the future!”

Giddy Up will be available at the WeldWerks taproom starting on May 12 and at participating retailers throughout Colorado in mid-May.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

