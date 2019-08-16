WeldWerks Brewing Co. to Break Ground on Colorado Springs Location in September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After months of meticulous planning and careful deliberation, WeldWerks Brewing Co. will begin renovations for their second location west of Downtown Colorado Springs in Old Colorado City. The WeldWerks team will break ground on the former site of The Dive diner (3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904) in early September with a tentative grand opening date slated for October.

“Anyone who has seen The Dive understands that it will be a full rehab but we will be basically keeping the same structure with new skin,” says Colin Jones, co-founder and CEO at WeldWerks. “We came up with some pretty out-there designs but ultimately, we elected to retain as much of the original structure as possible.”

With the help of [au]workshop architects + urbanists, the WeldWerks team will flex their creative muscles to create a space that showcases their commitment to innovation and hospitality. The soon-to-be-named 1,300 square feet facility will include an outdoor beer garden and a second-story treehouse-inspired patio with incredible views. Much of the historic building, which was built in the 1900s, will retain the cozy and funky character of Old Colorado City with a WeldWerks flair.

“Colorado Springs is an outdoorsy town so we want to make sure we’re adding conveniences and considerations for this crowd in our beer garden,” said Kristin Popcheff, director of operations at WeldWerks.

Perks for outdoor enthusiasts will include a dog-friendly outdoor area, summer movies and lawn games. Outdoor areas will also include fire pits and patio heaters so beer drinkers can enjoy their libations outside all year-round. The brewery also plans to partner with local nonprofits and local businesses for beer dinners, fundraising events, and other collaborative events.

“The Dive had so much character and just speaks to us,” said Kristin Popcheff, director of operations at WeldWerks. “It’s certainly in need of a lot of love and TLC but we’re up for the challenge and see endless potential with this space.”

Details including the name of the Colorado Springs location and the date for WeldWerks’ grand opening party will be announced at a later time.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded hazy IPAs in the country. WeldWerks brings innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, garnering numerous medals and acclaim in their first three years of operation including multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, as well as being named USA Today’s Best New Brewery in a 2016 10 Best Reader’s Poll. WeldWerks is passionately committed to giving back to the community it serves, establishing The WeldWerks Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, “Fine Tuned Beer” is a way of life, turning up all the dials to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks, visit weldwerksbrewing.com.