WeldWerks Brewing Co. to be Honored on National Philanthropy Day

GREELEY, Colo. — WeldWerks Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce that the brewery will be honored for its giving, volunteering and charitable engagement in the community on November 13, 2020. National Philanthropy Day® is a grassroots movement that began in 1986 with President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed November 15 as National Philanthropy Day. The Association of Fundraising (AFP) Professionals Colorado Chapter will host the virtual National Philanthropy Day Colorado virtual event on November 13.

This year, WeldWerks is among the 33 individuals, organizations, and businesses, as well as two youth award winners, that will be honored at the 2020 Virtual National Philanthropy Day event. Honorees represent communities in 14 different counties, from Durango to Estes Park.

“We are honored to be recognized for our philanthropic efforts alongside so many outstanding individuals and organizations,” says Kristin Popcheff, Director of Operations at WeldWerks. “Since we opened in 2015, giving back to the community, both in time and money, has been one of our guiding pillars.”

WeldWerks has been instrumental in community initiatives such as Habitat for Humanity’s “House That Beer Built” campaign, raising more than $12,000 in 2017 and $17,000 in 2018, and participating in the construction of building two new homes in 2018 and 2019 for an underprivileged family, and has donated countless beer releases to fund initiatives such as the Weld County Food Bank, A Women’s Way, United Way of Weld County and much more. The ever-increasing focus on community led to the creation of the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm, in 2018.

Notably, during the onset of COVID-19, WeldWerks dipped into its foundation reserves and funded $10,000 for the production of hand sanitizer specifically intended for first responders and other at-risk professionals. Using the FDA’s provisional formula for hand sanitizer, WeldWerks teamed up with a local maltster, distillers and manufacturers to get the project off the ground. To date, more than 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer has been distributed, nearly half of which going to first responders, hospitals and nonprofits.

WeldWerks Brewing Co. is also committed both in word and deed to supporting causes that eradicate racial inequality. This is why, especially in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the brewery donated $5,000 to Black Lives Matter 5280 and $5,000 to Campaign Zero. In addition, hoping to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the craft beer community, WeldWerks is currently working on establishing a scholarship fund at neighboring University of Northern Colorado, using the proceeds from sales of their “Black Is Beautiful” imperial stout as seed money to provide the basis of a long-term endowment.

The 2020 National Philanthropy Day in Colorado celebration will be broadcast live from the Seawell Grand Ballroom in the Denver Performing Arts Complex at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13. This event is open to the public. For more information about the National Philanthropy Day celebration, visit afpcc.org.

“During this difficult year, we are excited to come together to celebrate philanthropy in Colorado as we look for the good in our community. We hope you can join us for the virtual event,” says Tami Vinson, AFP Colorado Event Chair.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

About National Philanthropy Day

National Philanthropy Day® is both an official day and a grassroots movement. Every year, since 1986 when President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed November 15th as National Philanthropy Day®, communities across the globe have celebrated by hosting events to recognize activities of donors, volunteers, foundations, leaders, corporations, and others engaged in philanthropy.

About the Association of Fundraising (AFP) Professionals Colorado Chapter

AFP Colorado Chapter is a membership organization committed to advancing philanthropy. They offer resources and create opportunities to help fundraising professionals be the best they can be. AFP brings fundraisers together to network, grow professionally and advance our field.