WeldWerks Brewing Co. Launches 10K IPA Series to Fund $10,000 of Charitable Giving Once a Quarter

GREELEY, Colo. — Following the announcement of the WeldWerks Diversity Scholarship with the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), WeldWerks is continuing with its commitment to equality and inclusion with the launch of 10K IPA, a philanthropic IPA series that will donate $10,000 in proceeds from the sale of the beer to local nonprofit organizations every quarter.

“WeldWerks continues to step up for Diversity in Northern Colorado. The 10K IPA: UNITE Edition will fund Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming on the UNC campus through innovative fundraising practices and the proceeds will provide a direct impact for students across campus and specifically in the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center,” says Dr. Tobias J. Guzmán, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at UNC. “At UNC inclusivity, diversity and equity are integral to providing excellent experiences for students, faculty, staff and the greater Northern Colorado Community.”

Each edition of the 10K IPA series will feature a rotating theme and nonprofit partner that the brewery will support on a quarterly basis. On March 12, WeldWerks will debut 10K IPA: UNITE Edition to support UNC’s UNITE Program, a cohort that gives undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to begin or continue conversations in relations to equity and inclusion across a broad range of identities, and the university’s Gender & Sexuality Resource Center, a mentor program that provides support to undergraduates along the gender, sexuality and romantic spectrums.

“At the end of last year, as we were looking towards 2021, we wanted to find more structured and targeted ways to give back to the community,” says Jake Goodman, CMO at WeldWerks Brewing. “This quarterly approach allows us to identify potential partners well in advance, which will ideally give us more time to highlight the important work they are doing throughout the process.”

Brewed with Citra, Strata and Idaho Gem Hops, 10K IPA: UNITE Edition will be available on March 12 at the Greeley Taproom, with limited distribution across a portion of the brewery’s footprint including northern Colorado and Boulder, while supplies last. Check the brewery’s beer finder for availability.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

