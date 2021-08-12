WeldWerks Brewing Co. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at WeldWerks. This year, 100% of employees surveyed said that WeldWerks is a great place to work. Compared to the typical U.S. company average of 59% of employees, this speaks to the special and unique work environment that WeldWerks creates.

“We put a lot of time, effort and passion towards our dedication to crafting a really unique environment and culture that fosters a healthy work/life balance,” says WeldWerks Director of Operations Kristin Popcheff. “So at WeldWerks that can mean blurring the lines of work and play and living in that grey area. We love our business but we love our people even more and their happiness is at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that WeldWerks is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

WeldWerks is hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? WeldWerks is a dynamic, fast paced company driven by growth and innovation. The brewery is always looking for talented individuals to grow and propel the team.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

