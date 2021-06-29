WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces Participating Breweries for 2021 WeldWerks Invitational

Greeley, CO – WeldWerks Brewing Co. is proud to announce the participating breweries at this year’s WeldWerks Invitational. This year’s brewery lineup showcases the country’s best breweries pouring their rarest and most highly sought after beers on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the DoubleTree at Lincoln Park in Greeley.

Pre-sale and ticket information:

‍Due to a number of limiting factors, WeldWerks has reduced capacity at this year’s fest by more than 25%, meaning approximately 500 tickets will be sold for each session. Depending on demand, there are no guarantees for tickets this year even if you purchased tickets in 2020. If you are interested in attending this year’s fest, it is recommended to be online and ready to purchase right at 6pm MST on Thursday, July 1.

2020 ticket holders will receive an email on Tuesday, June 29, with more information about securing tickets, which will be offered 1-to-1 based on 2020’s purchase. These pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. though Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. to anyone who purchased tickets to last year’s Invitational. All remaining tickets after that will be available to the general public on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets, which cost $125, can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Guests can choose between two sessions:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Safety and code of conduct:

This will be a mask-optional event; Though masks will not be enforced, WeldWerks recommends that those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask.

The WeldWerks Invitational Festival, first and foremost, is about showcasing both the best of craft beer as well as the amazing community that has sprung up and flourished around this ancient beverage. To that end, WeldWerks has a responsibility to ensure the comfort and safety of every single individual involved in the fest and has created the following Code of Conduct that every single participant – be it brewer, staff member, volunteer, attendee, or sponsor – is required to abide by. By purchasing tickets to the WeldWerks Invitational, you are adhering to the brewery’s code of conduct. The code of conduct can be reviewed here.

Participating breweries:

3 Sons Brewing Co

Alvarado Street Brewery

Amalgam Brewing

American Solera

Bottle Logic Brewing

Burial Beer Co.

Casa Agria Specialty Ales

Casey Brewing and Blending

Cerebral Brewing

Equilibrium Brewery

Forager Brewery

Great Notion Brewing

Green Cheek Beer Co.

Highland Park Brewery

HOMES Brewery

Hop Butcher for the World

Horus Aged Ales

Jester King

Mikerphone Brewing

Moksa Brewing Co.

MORE Brewing Company

Mostra Coffee

New Image Brewing

Ology Brewing Co.

Other Half Brewing Co

Phase Three Brewing Company

Pinthouse Brewing

Pips Meadery

Primitive Beer

Pulpit Rock Brewing Company

Pure Project

Resident Culture Brewing Company

Rowley Farmhouse Ales

Russian River Brewing Company

Side Project Brewing

Southern Grist Brewing Company

Speciation Artisan Ales

Superstition Meadery

The Eighth State Brewing Company

The Lost Abbey

The Veil Brewing Co.

Trillium Brewing Co.

Untitled Art // Funk Factory Geuzeria

Voodoo Brewery

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Room Block information: WeldWerks has partnered with the DoubleTree and Homewood Suites to offer discounted lodging for this event. Room blocks will open up first to pre-sale ticket holders on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

About the WeldWerks Invitational

The WeldWerks Invitational made its debut in 2018, proving to be a can’t-miss beer festival by selling out its inaugural year and again in 2019. The Invitational has been, and will continue to be a big driver of philanthropy and economic impact for the community, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational benefiting the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm. In 2019, the Invitational raised $50,000, which was distributed to 13 different local charities from the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/weldwerks2021invitationalticketsonsale