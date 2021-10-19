WeldWerks Brewing and Little Man Ice Cream Company Create Little Man Ice Cream Stout

GREELEY, Colorado – Two Colorado culinary creators got together one sunny afternoon to enjoy an unlikely pairing: beer and ice cream. After a couple of pints and several scoops of ice cream, WeldWerks Brewing Co. and Little Man Ice Cream decided to make magic happen.

“After learning about each other’s businesses and how we each approach flavor combinations, we learned that we shared a lot of similarities,” says WeldWerks Innovation and Wood Cellar Lead Skip Schwartz. “We both have that out-of-the-box thinking on flavors and creativity but we’re committed to quality above all else, which means that neither company is truly ever done improving on quality and innovation.”

To commemorate their like-minded concepts, the team decided to turn Little Man’s iconic Salted Oreo ice cream into beer.

When it comes to flavor and ingredient-driven beers, such as their Watermelon Cotton Candy Sour or Coffee Coconut Stout, WeldWerks nails it every time, creating liquid versions of their food inspirations. At 6.5 percent ABV, Little Man Salted Oreo Stout emulates it’s ice cream counterpart with additions of vanilla, oreos, Salted Oreo ice cream from Little Man, and of course, salt. The result is an ice cream stout with a smooth and velvety mouthfeel and a sweetness from the ice cream that is balanced by a hint of salt.

“The process of making beer and ice cream are quite different, but both stem from a proper combination of ingredients to make the best consistency, flavor, and quality product,” says Little Man Ice Cream Company Production Manager Sarah Hegge. “I want to commend the team at WeldWerks for bringing such inventive and exciting flavors to life. It is remarkable just how well they end up matching the taste to the name on the can!”

WeldWerks’ Little Man Salted Oreo Stout will be available at the Greeley taproom, on Friday, Oct. 22, depending on quality control release hold. The beer will also be available in cans and on draft within WeldWerks’ distribution footprint.

“Little Man Ice Cream is legenda(i)ry and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” says Schwartz. “With the Little Man team, we’ll be turning one of our fan favorite beers into ice cream next so stay tuned!”

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

ABOUT LITTLE MAN ICE CREAM COMPANY

The Little Man Ice Cream Company was founded in 2008 with the launch of Little Man Ice Cream, a 28-foot tall milk can-shaped shop in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. Inspired by vintage Coney Island hot dog-shaped stands, the shop serves as a community hub hosting a wide array of seasonal celebrations, fundraisers, and programming throughout the summer including movie nights, live music, swing dancing, and game nights ranging from bingo to trivia.

Since its founding, Little Man Ice Cream Company has focused on crafting micro-batch ice cream and sorbet with some of the finest, locally sourced ingredients possible and produced one small batch at a time to ensure premium quality. The company sells its ice cream through more than 60 wholesale clients as well as its six stores including the original Little Man, Sweet Cooie’s, Constellation, The Factory, Old Town Churn, and DANG Soft Serve. It is also available at Denver International Airport’s Little Man Ice Cream on Concourse C.

Committed to community improvement and global philanthropy, Little Man fights hunger through its “Scoop for Scoop” initiative. For every scoop of ice cream the shop sells, one scoop of rice or beans is donated to villages in developing countries. Donations have been made in Ethiopia, Kenya, Myanmar, Senegal, Haiti, Cambodia, Guatemala, and Peru. Little Man is equally committed to fighting hunger at home and works with Colorado food banks, farmers, and homeless shelters to provide relief. Since opening, the shop has donated over five million scoops, making all who buy ice cream at Little Man philanthropists in their own right.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/weldwerkslittlemansaltedoreostout