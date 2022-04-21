Wayland Brewing Company Opening in Orchard Park, NY Summer 2022

ORCHARD PARK, New York – Wayland Brewing Company announces a Summer 2022 opening in Orchard Park, NY. The business will feature a brewery, restaurant, and bar with seating for approximately 125 guests, as well as a contemporary event hall capable of accommodating large weddings & events. Plans also call for a shaded courtyard with fire pits and comfortable seating. The brewery will maintain several long standing community traditions, with bocce tournaments on their regulation size court and a weekly bingo night.

The restaurant will serve a menu inspired by Belgian and German beer culture, featuring light snacks, a variety of house-made sausages, and Belgian frites. The 20-barrel brewery will produce a rotating range of thoughtful beers to pair with the menu, including bright, hoppy ales and classic European lagers, among others. In addition to traditional beer styles, the brewery will produce specialties such as mixed fermentation and barrel-aged beers. Beer will primarily be offered on draft, with limited quantities available in cans to-go, and at select local establishments and retailers.

The partners behind Wayland Brewing Company include Chef Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich who are behind restaurants The Grange Community Kitchen (Hamburg, NY), West Rose (Ellicottville, NY) and The Grange Outpost (Orchard Park, NY). For this project, Rowell and Dujanovich have teamed up with Brewer PJ Dunn, formerly of Thin Man Brewery, and Thomas Bestpitch of Prodigy Surgical.

The business will be located at 3740 N. Buffalo Street, in the town of Orchard Park. The building formerly housed American Legion Post 567 and VFW Post 6247. The updated and expanded facility will be nearly 17,000 square feet with ample parking available on-site and nearby.

An August 2021 opening is planned. Wayland Brewing Company can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

https://www.instagram.com/waylandbrewing/