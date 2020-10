The Brewers Association (BA) announced the winners of the 2020 Great American Beer Festival medal winners Friday night.

Overall, the BA awarded 272 medals to 240 breweries during the 34th edition of the competition. A total of 8,806 beers from 1,720 breweries were judged as part of the competition.

Watch the awards presentation above, or view the list of winners here.

Read the BA’s press release on the awards after the jump.