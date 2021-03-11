Watch Data Club: 3 Tier Beverages on the Pressures Facing Craft Brewers

How much pressure is the craft beer segment under?

The team from Chicago-headquartered consulting firm 3 Tier Beverages explore the challenges ahead for craft brewers during the latest edition of Brewbound’s Data Club series.

3 Tier Beverages founders Donn Bichsel Jr. and Joe Sepka and Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting owner Danny Brager discuss the forthcoming “March Mountain” that the industry will begin cycling as the anniversary of the COVID-19 stock-up phase approaches. They also share advice on portfolio management, how to remain in the good graces of retailers and wholesalers that are cutting back on their product selections, product pricing and much more.

Watch the video above for more insights from 3 Tier Beverages and look for new episodes of Data Club each month

