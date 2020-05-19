Watch: 42 North Founder John Cimperman on Using Innovation to Drive Repeat Business

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Two months into shutdown of on-premise establishments forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, 42 North Brewing Company’s drive-thru, beer-to-go business in East Aurora, New York — located about 24 miles east of Buffalo — has held steady.

“I thought the first week the numbers that we saw from out of our drive-thru would be kind of the honeymoon period,” founder John Cimperman told Brewbound. “It’s been steady. It’s been predictable.”

Helping maintain that business has been a steady stream of new beers; 42 North is launching a new beer each Saturday in May.

“What that’s done is it’s encouraged people to come back through the drive-thru for new things,” he said. “So they’ll come in for a new release, and while they’re there in our drive-thru, they’ll pick up three or four of our core beers as well.”

Also driving that business has been a core group of fans who prioritize supporting local businesses, as well as consumers making the drive from nearby Buffalo who want to get out of their homes, Cimperman said.

In April, 42 North sold more beer than it did in April 2019. Still, even with business up, the higher margins of selling directly to consumers in the brewery’s taproom were lost.

“While we have sold more beer this year compared to last, it’s all in cans,” Cimperman said. “And we’ve got to make up with more volume to keep those margins.”

In the video above, Cimperman discusses how long 42 North is sustainable in the current business climate, the importance of brewers guilds in expanding privileges during the pandemic and why 42 North won’t be rushing to reopen even when New York gives the green light.

Visit Brewbound’s YouTube page for more videos on how leaders in the craft brewing industry are meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, join us every Thursday at 3 p.m. EST for Brewbound Frontlines, a live-streamed panel discussion with beer industry leaders. On May 21, the conversation will focus on the growth of e-commerce for the beer category, with Rabobank analysts Bourcard Nesin and Jim Watson, Drizly director of consumer insights Liz Paquette and GoPuff director of alcohol Randy Ornstein.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.