Washington D.C.’s First 100% Self-Pour Taphouse to Open this Spring

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WASHINGTON, D.C. – “99 bottles of beer on the wall” may be an age old saying, but for 24-year-old Jason Cherry, it is the inspiration for 99 self-pour taps in Tap99, a new taphouse and restaurant located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates.

Set to open this spring, Tap99 will be the first fully self-pour taphouse in Washington D.C. The 2,800 square foot concept will include 99 self-pour taps offering beer, wine, ciders, and pre-mixed cocktails, with options being constantly rotated with new, seasonal selections from local craft breweries and distributors. The location will have 98 indoor seats, mostly comprised of communal tables, and will have an outdoor patio with seating as well. Tap99’s kitchen will focus on artisan pizzas made in a handcrafted Marra Forni brick oven, in addition to other small and shareable plates.

“I’m thrilled to bring DC’s first fully self-pour taphouse to the vibrant Navy Yard neighborhood,” said Tap99 owner Jason Cherry, who also owns Mission Escape Rooms, the largest escape room business in Maryland. “Not only will our self-pour experience translate into shorter wait times, it will allow customers to sample small amounts of a variety of our 99 beverages on tap. We look forward to welcoming Navy Yard residents, visitors and Nats fans alike to experience this unique concept.”

Self-pour taphouses are a new concept, offering a unique and different customer experience than a traditional bar setting. Upon entering, customers are given an RFID card that is connected to their form of payment. Patrons use the RFID card to activate the electronic self-pour taps of their choosing. Customers are charged by the ounce, meaning they can pour as little or as much of their beverage of choice. Self-pour technology creates a fun, interactive experience for consumers, and in addition, wait times and touch points with staff are reduced.

About Tap99 

Set to open in Spring 2021, Tap99 is an innovative drinking and dining experience that allows patrons the freedom to self-pour the drink and amount of their choice from 99 self-pour taps. Located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates at 1250 Half Street SE, Tap99 is Washington, D.C.’s first fully self-pour taphouse. Tap99 can be found on Instagram and Facebook @tap99dc. For more information, visit Tap-99.com 

For More Information:
https://tap-99.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
Brewbound Podcast
03/11 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.