Wasatch Brewery Launches New Imperial Pilsner: Great Deceiver

SALT LAKE CITY — Wasatch Brewery toasts centuries of brewing tradition with the release of Great Deceiver Imperial Pilsner. Pilsners are the worldwide standard for phenomenal brews and Great Deceiver now reigns supreme as a devilishly delicious and deceptively sessionable beer.

Wasatch gave the Devil his due in this big, bold Imperial Pilsner that sits on a 7% ABV throne. German Noble Hops lend spicy and floral notes to a sweet, bready malt backbone. The brew has a finish so crisp and clean you’ll be hell-bent on reaching for another.

Great Deceiver is, of course, a nickname for the Devil, and the can design rings true to its moniker. Angelic colors of white and gold are punctuated with a wicked red. Brand Director Caitie Gold says, “Be careful with this Pilsner, notice our Devil is wearing a halo – he’ll trick you into wanting more!”

Wasatch brewers have been waiting patiently for this beer to hit the market. “True to our tagline, ‘we drink our share and sell the rest,’ we selfishly brewed Great Deceiver because it is exactly what we want to reach for at the end of a shift,” says Jon Lee, Vice President of Brewery Operations. “The balance and drinkability are absolutely incredible. Malt, hops and alcohol have achieved the holy trinity in this devilish new brew.”

Great Deceiver is joining the award-winning Wasatch lineup across its distribution footprint. Keep an eye out for 6 packs of 12 oz. cans year-round starting in mid-September.

About Wasatch Brewery

When Greg Schirf moved from Milwaukee to Utah in the early 80’s and saw the lack of local beer, he knew he needed to take matters into his own hands and do what any self-respecting midwesterner would: start a brewery. Now reaching over 20 states, Wasatch was the very first brewery in Utah, and has been proudly misbehaving and brewing award-winning brews since 1986.