Wasatch and Squatters Brewpubs To Expand Into New Locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers will soon add to their family of Pub locations. The expansion includes a new Craft Café, a relocation of Squatters’ beloved airport pub at Salt Lake City International Airport, and the establishment of a new Wasatch Brewery airport location. The Craft Café opens for business today, September 8, at 5725 West Amelia Earhart Drive in Salt Lake City. Squatters’ updated airport location opens in mid September, and Wasatch will serve airport guests starting in late October.

The Craft Café will offer specialty sandwiches, snacks and grab-and-go items, for both dine-in and to go service. Thirsty guests can enjoy fresh draft beer and canned beer on premise, or pick up packaged beer to go. Craft catering services, perfect for any corporate needs, can also be arranged through The Craft Café. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Squatters’ airport location has served fresh menu items and cold beer to travelers since 2000, originally located in C-Terminal. Squatters has always independently staffed and managed their airport location rather than relying on third party staffing, and will continue to do so in the new, South Terminal location. Guests will find the same beloved Squatters fare and friendly service in a bigger, newly designed space.

Additionally, airport guests will soon be offered a uniquely Utahan experience at the new Wasatch Brewery airport location, where travelers can enjoy delicious food and beers by the state’s original microbrewery. Like Squatters, Wasatch plans to independently staff and operate their new airport location.

Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers have served the Utah craft beer community since the late 1980’s and are excited for their upcoming expansion. The new locations will join their existing five full-service pub locations and one brewery taproom. Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers distribute fresh, Utah-brewed beer to 23 states. Visit their websites for details at https://wasatchbeers.com/ or https://www.squatters.com/our-brew/ or direct questions to Maxwell Christen at mchristen@squatters.com.

Wasatchbeers.comSquatters.com

About Wasatch Brewery

When Greg Schirf moved from Milwaukee to Utah in the early 80’s and saw the lack of local beer, he knew he needed to take matters into his own hands and do what any self-respecting midwesterner would: start a brewery. Now reaching over 20 states, Wasatch was the very first brewery in Utah, and has been proudly misbehaving and brewing award-winning brews since 1986.

About Squatters Craft Beers

Beer brings people together – a revelation that led founders Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole to open Salt Lake City’s first brewpub in 1989. Since then, Squatters has continued to embrace the philosophy of healthy community and healthy planet, sending award-winning beer to over 20 states using sustainable and local resources.