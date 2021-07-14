Warped Wing Brewing Company to Launch Soda Brand in Bottles

DAYTON, OH – The newly forged Warped Wing Soda Co. will soon be releasing a non-alcoholic, gluten-free, and caffeine-free root beer. The root beer is made withreal cane sugar and will be available in 6pk 12oz bottles. The soda will be released to retailpartners and will also be available at the Warped Wing Taproom in Dayton and the WarpedWing Barrel Room & Smokery in Springboro.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Nick Bowman, VP/Sales & Marketing andManaging Partner at Warped Wing. “We have been testing our housemade root beer as adraught only offering for a few years with tremendous success and now we have theopportunity to offer it as a bottled option to our valued customers. We have seen a growingdemand for a true craft soda and we are proud to be part of this category,” said Bowman.

The launch of the new soda brand will coincide with a partnership with Graeter’s Ice Cream.A special collaborative root beer float has been developed to bring both of these craft brandstogether and will be exclusively offered at both Warped Wing locations beginning Friday,July 23rd. The Dayton area Graeter’s Ice Cream shops will have bottles of root beeravailable for carryout as well as a special root beer float package available for delivery thefollowing week. Additional venues for this collaboration are still in development, such as a“Movie Night” inspired float where families can enjoy a night on the lawn at Wright Stationacross from the Barrel Room & Smokery. More information will be forthcoming as detailscome together.

The root beer will start hitting the market the week of July 26th and you can find it at yourfavorite local accounts that carry Warped Wing products.“We also have other flavors in the development stage but we are going all in on root beer outof the gate,” said Nick Bowman. “We see this eventually becoming a portfolio of sodas tosatisfy a wide variety of palates.”

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovationand invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing newproprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.

For More Information:
https://warpedwing.com

