Warped Wing Brewing Company Partners with Columbus Distributing in Greater Columbus Market

DAYTON, OH – Warped Wing Brewing Company, a Dayton, Ohio based brewery, has signed a partnership agreement with Columbus Distributing to sell their beers and service accounts in the greater Columbus area.

Warped Wing has helped pioneer the resurgence of local craft beer in Southern Ohio since 2014 and continues to bring an award-winning, quality focused program to the neighboring Columbus market. The partnership with Columbus Distributing officially

begins May 2nd and you can expect to see events related to the launch beginning in Columbus around that time.

“Warped Wing is a staple Ohio craft brand, we have been following their success in the industry for many years. We are thrilled to add them to our craft portfolio here at Columbus Distributing and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together”, said Kelsey Egyhazi, Craft Manager at Columbus Distributing.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Columbus Distributing!”, said Nick Bowman VP of Sales and Marketing at Warped Wing. “They have been selling beer and making friends in Columbus for almost 100 years. Their expertise, intimate knowledge of the market and long standing relationships will help us grow to the next level and beyond…….Our teams share similar approaches and visions for the business. It’s the perfect partnership!”, said Bowman.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.