Warped Wing Brewing Company Barrel Room & Smokery Opening Saturday, August 29th in Downtown Springboro

DAYTON, OHIO – Warped Wing Brewing Co., a Dayton, Ohio based brewery, announces itsofficial opening of The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery. The unique barrel-aged facility, taproom, eatery and test pilot brewery is located at the new Wright Station development, in the heart of downtown Springboro, located at the intersection of State Routes 741 and 73. The 20,000 square foot facility boastsa large taproom with outdoor biergarten and a flexible event space. Theremaining facility will accommodate up to 400+ aging barrels along with a small-scalebrewery and distribution hub.

Warped Wing willprovide a one-of-a-kind experience for patrons. Special customer programs arebeing developed such as a Barrel Club Reserve membership, which will allowmembers to get up-close, hands-on tour experiences, exclusive tastings andfirst offering purchases of extremely limited bottles. Warped Wing has won accolades for a series of their barrel-aged products such as “Whiskey Rebellion”. They continue to develop many other brands within their traditionalbeer and barrel-aged portfolio.

“Our barrel-agingprogram has propelled us into an interesting place” said Nick Bowman,co-founder and VP of Sales and Marketing. “My partner, Co-founder andBrewmaster John Haggerty has a wealth of knowledge and experience with brewingand barrel aging,” said Bowman. “He pushes the creativity of recipe developmentto another level. Barrel aging is an intimate and patient process. A lot of ourbeers rest in wood for up to a year or longer. We are excited to share thisprocess and experience with our customers. The Barrel Room & Smokery willtake beer to a new level and will change the way people perceive and interactwith beer. That is what I’m most excited about” said Bowman.

“The pilot brewing systemwill give us endless opportunities to experiment with new beer styles andflavor profiles” said Bowman.

The new facility will not only offer bottled and draft barrel-aged beers but also a staple of its flagship beers such as IPA’s, stouts, lagers and other styles. There will alsobe an extensive bottle collection for patrons to choose from which will beavailable to drink on premise or purchased to go.

The Smokery, run by Culinary Director Erin O ‘Neill, will bring an innovative, eclectic menu to complement the robust beer selection. There will be a major focus on smoked meat/food items and many of the dishes will feature Warped Wing beers as ingredients. Other libations available will be hard cider, wine as well as a limited spirits menu focused on specialty cocktails and house made craft sodas.

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Thurs 11am – 10pm

Fri & Sat 11am –12am (10pm curfew per COVID Public Health Regulations)

Sun 11am – 10pm

Wright Station is a new urban village center being developed by Mills Barnett Development in partnership with the City of Springboro. Anchored bythe Springboro Performing Arts Center, the new development will include amixture of restaurants, retail shops, office, brewery and other entertainmentspaces unique to the Springboro area and with a design that is friendly topedestrians and bicyclists as well as ample parking for vehicles.

About Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.