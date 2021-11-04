Warfield Distillery & Brewery Announces Launch of Direct to Consumer Business

KETCHUM, Idaho – Warfield, Ketchum, Idaho’s local brewery and distillery, announced the expansion of their direct to consumer business with the official launch of their online retail store.

Starting in 2015, Warfield committed itself to brewing beers and distilling organic spirits, placing an emphasis on quality organic, non-chemical or pesticide ingredients. With the expansion of the brewing and distilling facility in mid-2020, Warfield was able to increase their production capacity to over 7,000 barrels, allowing for the expansion of distributed sales statewide across Idaho and into neighboring state sales channels.

As distributor sales increase, Warfield eyed the opportunity to reach its many fans across the nation with a launch of a direct to consumer sales program. Featuring their best sellers and core beer styles, the online store also sells all 4 of Warfield award winning spirits, including the acclaimed 2nd Release Organic Whiskey and greatly anticipated future Whiskey releases.

“Warfield is in a unique position – we are small and growing, but we have a lot of fans from around the country who find us on their vacation to the greater Sun Valley area. We wanted to create the opportunity for our fans to purchase and share their favorite Warfield brews and spirits with their friends and family, regardless of if they live in our current distribution targets,” said Alex Buck, founder and operating owner of Warfield Distillery and Brewery.

Warfield’s launch into e-commerce is just one piece multi-pronged growth trajectory. With an increased production facility, and newly implemented canning line, Warfield will continue to release a full line up of 16oz beers over the course of the Fall and Winter season. Additionally, they And, they will release their Madeira Finished Whiskey in later in November 2021 and their 3rd Release Whiskey in December.

Warfield Distillery and Brewery online sales are open to anyone 21 years of age or older and ship across the United States in accordance with state level distribution laws.

About Warfield Distillery and Brewery

Founded on the simple desire to create exceptional organic beer and organic spirits, Warfield Distillery & Brewery opened its doors in 2015 in Ketchum, ID. Built to be a social epicenter for the local community, Warfield turns out organic spirits and beers from their onsite distillery and brewery and provides gastro-pub fare from James Beard Award Winning chef Jay Veregge in a comfortable neighborhood pub setting. With the 2020 expansion of their production facility, Warfield is scaling up the production and distribution of its award winning Organic American Single Malt Whiskey, Organic Gin, and their lineup of traditionally-inspired and seasonal brews. The new facility also features an expanded tasting room and new private event space all created to provide new ways to experience the Warfield, while maintaining its original commitment to quality organic ingredients, time-honored processes, and a classic pub experience.

For More Information:

http://www.shop.drinkwarfield.com