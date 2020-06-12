Warfield Brewery and Distillery Announces Grand Opening of Expanded Business Operations

KETCHUM, ID – Warfield, Ketchum, Idaho’s local brewery and distillery, today announced the Grand Opening for its expanded business operations, scheduled for June 27, 2020. In the face of economic headwinds from the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, Warfield’s expansion allows for the full-time employment of at least 4 staff members and adds 12,000 square feet to its operations, including increased brewery and distillery production, new tasting room, and dedicated event space.

Warfield Distillery and Brewery first opened its doors in 2015, born from a love of home-brewing and local pubs. With the opening of Warfield, founders Alex Buck and Ben Bradley knew immediately that they wanted to commit themselves to time-honored methods of distillation and brewing, and simple clean ingredients. Since its inception, The Warfield has brewed organic beers using only organic, non-chemical or pesticide ingredients, and whole leaf hops; prioritizing quality over quantity. In 2019, James Beard Award Winning Chef Jay Vergge, joined the team to bring his love for simple, clean ingredients to the gastro-pub menu.

In spite of extreme economic hurdles, including almost 12 weeks of closure, cessation of all construction and a community that was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Warfield stayed steadfast to its vision and mission and remained determined to reopen its doors and celebrate a grand opening in the summer of 2020. As a fixture of Ketchum’s downtown main street, the historic building, now with its new addition, offers an opportunity for engaging a revitalized community and full-time employment for an expanded staff.

An expansion to its original footprint, the expansion adds 5,000 barrels in increased brewery production and 5,000 gallons in on-site distillation for The Warfield’s Gold Medal winning Organic Single Malt American Whiskey and Silver Medal winning Organic Gin. Additionally, the expanded footprint will offer a complete tasting room for the 14 seasonal beers offered on tap and house spirits, as well as an onsite bottle sales room stocked with seasonal and limited release beers, as well as house spirits.

“This expansion was always a part of the original vision and will now enable us to meet the high demand for our organic beer and spirits as well as provide extended business operations to create stability for both our business and our employees,” said Alex Buck, co-founder of Warfield Brewery and Distillery. Ben Bradley, co-founder, added, “After such a long construction phase, unforeseen delays, and our COVID-related closure, we’re really excited to finally get to share the new space with everyone.”

The Warfield is officially open to the public under its original footprint as of June 8, 2020, complete with full tap selection and a refreshed summer menu filled with gastro pub favorites and new selections. The June 27 Grand Opening will be open to the public and self-guided tours, special tasting and pairing menus, and free beer and merchandise.

About Warfield Distillery & Brewery

Founded on the simple desire to create exceptional organic beer and organic spirits, Warfield Distillery & Brewery opened its doors in 2015 in Ketchum, ID. Built to be a social epicenter for the local community, Warfield turns out organic spirits and beers from their onsite distillery and brewery and provides gastro-pub fare in a comfortable neighborhood pub setting. With the 2020 expansion of their production facility, Warfield is scaling up the production and distribution of its award winning Organic American Single Malt Whiskey, Organic Gin, and their lineup of traditionally-inspired brews. The new facility also features an expanded tasting room and new private event space all created to provide new ways to experience the Warfield, while maintaining its original commitment to quality organic ingredients, time-honored processes, and a classic pub experience.