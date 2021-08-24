Wallenpaupack Brewing Opens Second Taproom in The Wake Zone

TAFTON, Pennsylvania – Things are about to get a bit more exciting around Lake Wallenpaupack as visitors to the region will have more activities and entertainment off the lake.

A brand new 6,000 square foot building located along Route 507 has been constructed and designed to house multiple golf simulators for a fun, interactive indoor golf and sports experience along with a taproom where award-winning beers from Wallenpaupack Brewing Company are offered on-draught and in cans for take-out. In addition, snacks will be available for customers to enjoy on premises and take-away for their lake adventures. Catering packages from the original location kitchen will be offered for groups and special events.

Six entertainment bays are housed inside the building, each with its own state-of-the-art golf simulator featuring some of the world’s most exclusive championship golf courses. Duffers and aspiring professionals alike can practice their swing and choose to play world-famous courses including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Whistling Straits, Bethpage Black, Bandon Dunes and hundreds more in the United States. Alternatively, they can tee off at any number of famous courses around the world including Royal County Down in Ireland, The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland and hundreds more championship courses across Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Africa or elsewhere.

Each of the simulators include activities for the whole family – there is a mini golf course and a variety of games to play including skee ball, darts, cornhole and a driving range option for target practice. Each of these games require the use of golf clubs, but they are designed for kids and adults of all ages.

You don’t have to swing a golf club to play a variety of other sports, too. Currently, one of the bays has additional sports activities including soccer, dodgeball, baseball, hockey and more. Plans are in place to add additional games to the remaining simulators later this year.

Visitors will be able to book a bay for private events and social gatherings among friends. Each bay also features a high-definition television screen to watch your favorite sports matches & shows while playing.

“We created The Wake Zone to be a fun & interactive entertainment center where customers can experience even more of what the Lake region has to offer,” said Becky Ryman owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and The Wake Zone. “This new venue will be an added bonus for fun and entertainment with friends and family. And the convenient location is perfect stop for beer and snacks to go prior to heading out on the lake for the day, or after a day exploring what the lake has to offer.”

About Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery located in Hawley, Pennsylvania adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack, the state’s second-largest man-made lake, found in the Pocono mountains. Inspired by the lake, the brewery produces a variety of exceptional craft beers that offer refreshment and complexity for any occasion. Independently owned and operated by Becky Ryman since 2017, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is committed to independence, exceptional craft brewing and the community which is its home.