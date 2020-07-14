Wallenpaupack Brewing Company Releases Low-Cal IPA ‘Smallmouth’

HAWLEY, Pa. — Sought by anglers all over North America, Smallmouth bass are often found in clearer waters including streams, rivers and sandy bottoms of lakes and reservoirs. And today, Smallmouths can be found at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company – the award-winning brewery located in the Pocono mountains, adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania’s second largest man-made lake.

Smallmouth IPA is the latest addition to the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company’s lineup, arriving at 4.4% ABV and 102 calories per 12oz serving. Bursting with flavors of citrus and berry, it’s a fresh alternative to higher alcohol options and meets the growing demand of today’s consumer who seeks quality refreshment and flavor, all in a lower calorie beer.

The new can features a new look for the 3-year old brewery, illustrated with exceptional detail by local artist Jen Borror of Hoot Design Studio in York, Pennsylvania.

“We spent a lot of time listening to our customers about the types of beers they’d most like us to brew, and we’re thrilled to offer this latest option to them” said Becky Ryman, owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. “More importantly, we had to get the liquid right and I’m thrilled with the outcome, which I know our customers will love. Our brewing team, led by Logan Ackerly, delivered a delicious beer that offers exceptional quality, flavor and refreshment, while remaining low in calories.”

The anticipation of the release of this beer has already gained significant attention in the local community, which is now available for pickup and delivery at the brewery, located at 73 Welwood Avenue in Hawley, PA. The brewery also plans to offer shipping to in-state and out of state residents in the near future.

“This beer has all the potential of becoming a flagship offering at the brewery, meaning it will always be part of our core rotation,” added Ryman. “We’re excited to see the response it receives during the rest of the summer months.”

About Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery located in Hawley, Pennsylvania adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack, the state’s second-largest manmade lake, found in the Pocono mountains. Inspired by the lake, the brewery produces a variety of exceptional craft beers that offer refreshment and complexity for any occasion. Independently owned and operated by Rebecca Ryman since 2017, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is committed to independence, exceptional craft brewing and the community which is its home. For more information, please visit us on Facebook or Instagram.