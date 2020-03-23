Wallenpaupack Brewing Company Launches Variety 14-Pack for Takeout and Delivery

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery and brewpub located adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania, today announced that a specially assembled variety package of 14 of its beers will be available for customers to pick up as a to-go order in order to get them through the next 14 days of quarantine, which is urged by the State of Pennsylvania and government officials to offset the widespread contamination of the Corona virus.

Putting the “Social” in Social Distancing

Along with this variety pack, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company will be setting up a social media ‘calendar’ including a daily video and food pairing suggestions for its customers to follow – asking them to share a drink together (virtually), each day. There will also be giveaways throughout the 14 days for participants , with prizes including Wallenpaupack merchandise and gift cards, which can be redeemed for more beer or food from the brewery.

“It’s vitally important we keep our distance from one another during this pivotal time, but beer has always been a social experience – so we’re looking for ways to inject a bit more togetherness within our community and customers, even if means we need technology to do it,” said Becky Ryman, Owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. “Every day, we’ll crack open a new beer and make a toast together. In exchange, we’re asking our fans follow along and share their experience with us. Together, we’ll get through this.”

In addition to asking customers to share their at-home beer experience, fans are encouraged to tag their friends on social media for a chance for them to win prizes. “The concept is that more and more people will interact and share their experiences with one another, bringing us all closer together to one another – even if we remain at a distance,” added Ryman.

The Wallenpaupack Brewing Company 14-day Quarantine Variety Pack is available at the brewery for to-go orders only starting Wednesday, March 18 for $45.00 with $5.00 of each sale going to a local charity. It features all of the brewery’s award-winning flagship beers including Paupack Cream Ale, Largemouth IPA and Hawley Hefeweizen along with a variety of additional brews such as No Frills Pils, Wake Surfer IPA, Wet Hop Farmhouse Ale, Jalapeno Cream Ale and others.

About Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery located in Hawley, Pennsylvania adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack, the state’s second-largest manmade lake, found in the Pocono mountains. Inspired by the lake, the brewery produces a variety of exceptional craft beers that offer refreshment and complexity for any occasion. Independently owned and operated by Rebecca Ryman since 2017, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is committed to independence, exceptional craft brewing and the community which is its home. For more information, please visit us on Facebook or Instagram.