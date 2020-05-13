Wachusett Brewing Launches Country Hard Seltzer

Westminster, Mass. — Wachusett Brewing Company is putting a refreshing twist in to the fast-growing hard seltzer category with the launch of Country Hard Seltzer, an exciting fusion of flavored lemonades and seltzer, just in time for the summer season.

“Everyone has been really excited about this one,” said Christian McMahan, President of Wachusett Brewing Company. “So many people know us for the quality of our fruit beer portfolio, so taking that knowledge and translating that to a line of delicious fruit flavored lemonades combined with the refreshing taste of seltzer was a natural extension for us.”

Country Hard Seltzer will feature four different flavors: Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Lime Lemonade. The brand will release a 12pk variety pack featuring the four flavors together.

For more information about Country Hard Seltzer, visit http://www.countryhardseltzer.com

About Wachusett Brewing Company

Celebrating 25 years in 2019, WBC produces a diverse, award-winning line of beers ranging from their best-selling Blueberry Ale to their highly-rated Wally New England IPA series. WBC was named of the top 50 largest craft breweries in the US in 2019.