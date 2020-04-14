Wachusett Brewing and Atlas Distributing Launch Glory American IPA to Support Local United Way Charities

WESTMINSTER, Ma. — Wachusett Brewing Company and Atlas Distributing are releasing a new beer together that will directly raise money to support three COVID-19 response funds in the communities where they operate. The funds are the United Way of North Central Massachusetts Stand United Fund, the United Way of Tri-County Community Response Fund and ‘Worcester Together’, a joint effort between the United Way of Central Massachusetts and the Greater Worcester Community Foundation.

“During these difficult days, we are humbled to partner with Wachusett Brewing and United Way to offer some assistance to our local communities”, said Jamie Salois, of Atlas Distributing. “We are so grateful to both Wachusett and United Way for their continued work in the community we serve every day.”

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Atlas Distributing and United Way” said Christian McMahan, President of Wachusett Brewing Company. “We work in these communities, our employees and their families live in these communities, and we want to do everything we can to help support these communities when they need it the most. These are crazy times, if we can find a way to do some good through of all of this, that’s exactly what we will do”

“We could not be more grateful”, says Tim Garvin, President & CEO of United Way of Central Massachusetts. “Atlas and Wachusett both have a long history of philanthropy in Central Massachusetts and to do something like this during this crisis is incredible.”

“We are proud to partner with Wachusett Brewing Company on this important initiative to support our community during this unprecedented time” added Kory Eng, President of United Way of North Central Massachusetts.

Glory American IPA is an approachable and modern expression of the IPA style that is double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Citra and Azacca hops. It will be released in 6pks the week of April 13th.

For more information about Wachusett Brewing Company, visit www.wachusettbrew.com

For more information about Atlas Distributing, visit www.atlasdistributing.com

About Wachusett Brewing Company

Celebrating 25 years in 2019, WBC produces a diverse, award-winning line of beers ranging from their best-selling Blueberry Ale to their highly-rated Wally New England IPA series. WBC was named of the top 50 largest craft breweries in the US in 2019.

About Atlas Distributing

Atlas Distributing, Inc. is a family owned and operated, full-service beer and beverage distribution company servicing licensed and non-licensed customers throughout the central Massachusetts market. Atlas has proudly served customers, consumers, and the community since 1933. The Atlas Team is proud, honored, and humbled to be serving this community for over 86 years!