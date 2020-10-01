Voting Begins September 29 for LUKI Brewery’s Election Day-Inspired Beer Release

ARVADA, Colo.— LUKI Brewery believes that your voice matters, which is why the brewery wants you to vote on their next beer release. Democracy IPA will be created entirely by the people for the people.

“People need their voices heard,” says LUKI Brewery Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “Too often it’s a case of ‘my opinion doesn’t matter’ because someone feels they are just a small voice in a sea of chatter—that’s not the case. We want to prove that in a smaller setting like a brewery, your voice matters.”

Starting today, September 29, through Wednesday, October 14, beer lovers can cast their votes, weighing in on an array of ballot measures that will impact the outcome of Democracy IPA. Fellow citizens will have the opportunity to vote on important local issues, such as color and flavor, state issues, such as bitterness, and the biggest debate of all, haze or no haze. The brewery encourages all participants to follow LUKI Brewery on social media and sign up for their newsletter to track ballot measure progress.

Once votes are tallied, LUKI Brewery will open up the Democracy IPA brew day to the public to a limited number of participants on October 16. This socially distanced event will allow voters to witness first-hand how the beer comes to life. Citizens will be able to taste the fruit of their labor on November 3, Election Day.

“Democracy IPA is a celebration of your right to vote,” says Smith. “We hope you use this time to educate yourself and vote on what matters to you. The country, state and town you live in need to hear your thoughts.”

Participants can vote for Democracy IPA beginning today via this SurveyMonkey link.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.