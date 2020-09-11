Voodoo Ranger IPA from New Belgium Brewing Gives Consumers Control In Choosing Next Limited Edition IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – New Belgium Brewing’s Voodoo Ranger IPA is giving control to its fans this month by allowing them to choose the brand’s first IPA rotator of 2021. As the 2020 election season approaches, Voodoo Ranger IPA is sparking voter enthusiasm with an action-packed election of its own, Vote Voodoo: The Thirsty Games. It’s an election that features a month-long online activation series designed to engage consumers in various polls as they help build the Voodoo Ranger IPA action movie star of their dreams. Agent 77 IPA and Captain Dynamite IPA are squaring off, and consumers decide who will prevail.

Agent 77 IPA is neither shaken, nor stirred, and brewed with international Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy hops to create a fruity and floral IPA that’s as charismatic as it is citrusy. Captain Dynamite IPA is locked, stocked and fully hopped, and he’s here to drink beer and kick ass, and he’s all out of beer. This hazy IPA is juiced with Mosaic, Simcoe, and Cascade hops and exploding with tropical flavors and aromas. Throughout the month of September, consumers will have the opportunity to vote on various qualities the prevailing Voodoo Ranger IPA will embody such as the character, his personality traits, the beer itself, and more. The prevailing hero will have to win a series of challenges testing his wit, ingenuity and skill.

“Voodoo Ranger IPA fans consistently display interest in wanting to engage with the brand,” said Dave Knospe, Brand Manager for New Belgium Brewing. “With this campaign, we’re able to connect with Voodoo Ranger IPA fans on a higher level by allowing them to ultimately decide on our next brand launch.”

Voodoo Ranger IPA released its first Rotating IPA in January 2019, and the rotator is now New Belgium’s 5th bestselling brand. A new rotating IPA is released three times per year and with each launch, fans wait in anticipation to see what Voodoo Ranger IPA character will appear next. Vote Voodoo is the latest in a long line of unique activations the brand has launched to engage with fans. Also notable is the brand’s recent launch of theVootique, an online boutique where fans can now purchase Voodoo Ranger IPA gear.

At a time when politics could use some fun, Vote Voodoo: The Thirsty Games brings amusement to this year’s election season. Vote Voodoo election results will be announced on October 1st, 2020 and the winning beer will be available January 2021. Cast your vote now at votevoodoo.com and follow @voodooranger on Instagram for additional polling opportunities all month long.

About Voodoo Ranger IPA

Voodoo Ranger, made by New Belgium Brewing, is among the fastest growing IPA brands in craft beer. Initially launched as three beers in 2017, Voodoo Ranger has released nearly 20 beers in the past few years including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent releases like Voodoo Ranger American Haze, the Xperimental IPA and 1985 IPA. For more information or to see the Voodoo-inspired iconic art and design, follow @voodooranger on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, visit newbelgium.com.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, USDA certified organic The Purist Clean Lager, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com