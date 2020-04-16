Von Ebert Brewing to Release 5 Hoppy 16 oz. Canned Beers

PORTLAND, Ore. –– Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, tomorrow will release five hop-forward beers in 16oz. cans.

This marks the first time the brewery has canned more than two beers in a single canning run.

“With the limitations and precautions people are taking in their everyday lives, we felt like we should do something a little special for this canning,” said Sam Pecoraro, head brewer, Von Ebert Pearl. “People can’t physically visit their favorite restaurants or bars, but they can still enjoy their favorite beers at home. With that in mind, we decided to make more beers available than usual for this canning, including two customer favorites, Wolf Summoner and Axe to Grind, hitting cans for the first time.”

Wolf Summoner is an American IPA with Rakau, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops that give it notes of tropical fruit. The 6.4% ABV and 79 IBU IPA has previously been brewed as a taproom draft exclusive.

Axe to Grind is a 5.8% ABV 46 IBU American pale ale brewed with Chinook, Citra, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops. The beer delivers flavors of orange and stonefruit and is often available on tap during the Major League Soccer season. Axe to Grind was originally brewed for fans of Portland’s MLS soccer club, the Portland Timbers.

Three other Von Ebert beers will return to cans tomorrow:

Volatile Substance, the 6.9% IPA that won a gold medal at the 2019 North American Beer Awards and was named Oregon IPA of the year by The Oregonian

Sabrage, the 7.0% dry IPA containing Chinook, Citra, and Nelson hops producing effervescent, citrus, and dank notes

Sector 7, the fan favorite 7.0% hazy IPA with Citra, Simcoe, and Idaho 7 hops

All five beers will be available tomorrow at both Von Ebert locations – Glendoveer and the Pearl – for to-go or delivery order.

