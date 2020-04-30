Von Ebert Brewing Releases Pils in 6-Packs of 12 oz. Cans for First Time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, will release fresh batches of Von Ebert Pils and Wolf Summoner in 16 oz. Can four-packs. For a limited time, they will also package Von Ebert Pils in 12oz. can six-packs as well. This is the first time the brewery has packaged any beers in the 12oz. format.

“With the sudden shift in the way consumers are enjoying our beer, we’re trying to be versatile and give everyone as many options as possible,” said Sam Pecoraro, head brewer, Von Ebert Pearl. “Getting our flagship Pils into a twelve ounce format allows us to send one of our favorite beers to distribution and hopefully into the hands of more fans of German-inspired lagers.  Grab a six-pack and hopefully we can do this again sometime soon!”

Von Ebert Pils is a 4.9% ABV German-inspired pilsner that uses Hallertau Mittlefruh and Saphir hops, along with a blend of pilsner malts. The beer is dry and floral with crackery notes.

Wolf Summoner, a 6.4% ABV and 79 IBU American IPA with Rakau, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, was canned for the first time earlier this month. The strong reception to the beer’s tropical fruit flavors led to this second canning.

Von Ebert Pils and Wolf Summoner will be available today at both Von Ebert locations – Glendoveer and the Pearl – for to-go or delivery orders.

Find Von Ebert on social media: @vebrewing and facebook.com/VonEbertBrewing.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com. 

