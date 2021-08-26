Von Ebert Brewing Releases Latest Heritage Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. – Von Ebert Brewing, winner of the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards’ Medium Size Brewery of the Year, on Friday will release the latest addition to its Heritage Beer collection, a mixed fermentation oak-aged gruit named Wermut.

Inspired by the tastes and characteristics of herbal Vermouth, Wermut is a beer more than two years in the making.

“We set out to make a beer that would pay tribute to the lovely vermouths and amaros of Europe, really striving to deliver the herbal characteristics you see in those spirits,” explained Jason Hansen, Lead Brewer and Blender, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “The final product is an extremely unique beer that delivers an exceptional drinking experience.”

The Von Ebert Brewing team combined several different fermentation traditions to construct the beer.

“We used Belgian Tripels as a model for our fermentation, a process that included making our own Candi syrup,” explained Hansen. “Strong Belgian beers are typically made with Candi syrup, an invert sugar that’s been converted from sucrose to a mixture of fructose and glucose. It’s more fermentable than the malt sugars used in other styles of beers, producing beers that are lighter bodied, yet relatively high in alcohol content.”

Like the gruits of old, no hops were used in Wermut. Instead, a variety of herbs and spices were used to add bitterness and flavor components on the hot side.

“Both vermouth and amaro are very herbal, so we felt like the best way to capture similar characteristics was to actually use herbs,” added Hansen.

After extensive oak-aging and blending, further aromatic herbal components were added to the beer prior to packaging.

The 8.9% ABV beer contains flavors of lime candy and honey lemon Riccola, with an enveloping feeling of oak warmth.

Wermut will be available on Friday, August 27, at both Von Ebert pub locations, Glendoveer and the Pearl, on draft and in 500ml bottles.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing, winner of Brewery of the Year, Medium Size, at the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards, sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, the Portland, OR-based brewery produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. Von Ebert beers have received medals at numerous competitions, world-class ratings from top blind tasting panels, and recognition as one of the top 20 beers in the world over the past year. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned Heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations.

For More Information:

https://www.vonebertbrewing.com