Von Ebert Brewing Releases Latest Heritage Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. – Von Ebert Brewing, winner of the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards’ Medium Size Brewery of the Year, on Friday will release the latest addition to its Heritage Beer collection, a mixed fermentation oak-aged gruit named Wermut.

Inspired by the tastes and characteristics of herbal Vermouth, Wermut is a beer more than two years in the making.

“We set out to make a beer that would pay tribute to the lovely vermouths and amaros of Europe, really striving to deliver the herbal characteristics you see in those spirits,” explained Jason Hansen, Lead Brewer and Blender, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “The final product is an extremely unique beer that delivers an exceptional drinking experience.”

The Von Ebert Brewing team combined several different fermentation traditions to construct the beer.

“We used Belgian Tripels as a model for our fermentation, a process that included making our own Candi syrup,” explained Hansen. “Strong Belgian beers are typically made with Candi syrup, an invert sugar that’s been converted from sucrose to a mixture of fructose and glucose. It’s more fermentable than the malt sugars used in other styles of beers, producing beers that are lighter bodied, yet relatively high in alcohol content.”

Like the gruits of old, no hops were used in Wermut. Instead, a variety of herbs and spices were used to add bitterness and flavor components on the hot side.

“Both vermouth and amaro are very herbal, so we felt like the best way to capture similar characteristics was to actually use herbs,” added Hansen.

After extensive oak-aging and blending, further aromatic herbal components were added to the beer prior to packaging.

The 8.9% ABV beer contains flavors of lime candy and honey lemon Riccola, with an enveloping feeling of oak warmth.

Wermut will be available on Friday, August 27, at both Von Ebert pub locations, Glendoveer and the Pearl, on draft and in 500ml bottles.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing, winner of Brewery of the Year, Medium Size, at the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards, sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, the Portland, OR-based brewery produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. Von Ebert beers have received medals at numerous competitions, world-class ratings from top blind tasting panels, and recognition as one of the top 20 beers in the world over the past year. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned Heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations.

For More Information:
https://www.vonebertbrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More