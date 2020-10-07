Von Ebert Brewing Releases Jigsaw Puzzle Blues and Ride The Walrus IPAs

PORTLAND, Ore.-– Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, this week is releasing two new IPAs on draft.

Jigsaw Puzzle Blues is a lower ABV IPA featuring Wakatu, El Dorado, Citra, and Cascade hops. It clocks in at 6.0% ABV, with flavors of pineapple, strawberry, and lychee.

“Some would use the word crushable to describe Jigsaw Puzzle Blues,” said Eric Ebel, Lead Brewer, Von Ebert Pearl. “It’s a beer that really invites you to have more than one, and as our brewers would put it, a welcomed vacation from searching for that one missing piece in your 5,000 piece quarantine puzzle.”

Ride The Walrus is another sessionable IPA with a 6.0% ABV. Simcoe, Citra, Amarillo, and Azacca hops were used to produce flavors of pine and citrus.

“This beer was designed to have a very light body, served as crisp as the fall morning air, while packing a piney, citrusy punch,” stated Ebel.

Jigsaw Puzzle Blues and Ride The Walrus will be available on draft at Von Ebert Pearl beginning on Wednesday, October 7. Both beers will be available at Von Ebert Glendoveer in the near future, possibly as early as Friday.

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.