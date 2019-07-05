Von Ebert Brewing Releases Haze, Hop, and Ya Don’t Stop! Pale Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, a locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, has announced its latest beer, Haze, Hop and Ya Don’t Stop! This new pale ale is currently available at Von Ebert’s Pearl location and will soon be available at its Glendoveer location as well.

A hazy, 5.2% ABV pale ale hopped with Ella and Wakatu, Haze, Hop, and Ya Don’t Stop! produces flavors of papaya, melon and lemongrass. While juicy, at 50 IBUs it still has a bit of bitterness to balance the fruit flavors.

Haze, Hop, and Ya Don’t Stop! is the latest beer to come out of Von Ebert’s hop-focused beer program that’s included a number of pale ales, west coast style and east coast style IPAs, including Volatile Substance, which won the highly coveted Gold Medal in American Style IPA at the North American Beer Awards.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. For more information on Von Ebert Brewing, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.

