Von Ebert Brewing Releases Haze Hop and Agostini Pils in 16 oz. 4-Pack Cans

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fresh off the positive reception of its inaugural release of canned beers in September, Von Ebert Brewing is following it up with the release of Haze Hop and Agostini Pils in 16 oz. four-pack cans.

Agostini Pils will be canned and released at Von Ebert’s Glendoveer location on November 1, while Haze Hop will be canned and released at its Pearl location on October 30. The two beers will be available at both Von Ebert locations in the immediate days following each canning. They will also both be shipped to distributors in Oregon, California and Southwest Washington.

“The response to our first can release last month was overwhelmingly positive,” said Tom S Cook, owner of Von Ebert Brewing. “Haze Hop and Agostini Pils are perfect for our next limited canning run. They’re two of our most popular beers and offer a nice diversity – one being juicy and hoppy and the other being crisp and clean.”

Haze Hop

Haze Hop is a hazy pale ale brewed with Citra, Azacca, and Mandarina Bavaria hops. The 5.8% ABV, 50 IBU beer produces a mix of citrus and tropical flavors along with pleasant dank characteristics.

“Haze Hop was intended to meet the masses with an approachable, light-bodied malt bill that still encompasses what we know as the typical hazy style mouthfeel,” said Eric Ebel, Brewer, Von Ebert Brewing. “We went through a few trials to find the exact hop blend we loved, and it actually ended up being a blend of US and German grown hops, instead of the expected Southern Hemisphere hops. We’re glad people have been so receptive to such a sessionable beer in this style.”

Agostini Pils

Agostini Pils, named for the man that created the style and for legendary Italian motorcycle racer Giacomo Agostini, is an Italian-style dry-hopped pilsner. At 5.0% ABV and 40 IBUs, this beer has a solid platform for allowing the German and Slovian hops used in it to shine.

“With this being an emerging style in the US, we wanted to present our take on it and try to showcase the use of the Slovenian Styrian Cardinals in the dry-hop,” said Sean Burke, head brewer, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “I think there has been a lot of great reception to these beers and we are excited to be putting ours into cans.”

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.