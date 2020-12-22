Von Ebert Brewing Releases Bohemian Dark Lager

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just in time for the holidays, Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, today will release two freshly canned lagers. One is a new beer to the Von Ebert lineup, and the second is a returning favorite.

Bohemian Dark Lager is a 5.1% ABV decocted continental dark lager which is the latest addition to the broad array of lagers produced by Von Ebert. The beer has a rich mouthfeel with flavors of biscuit and chocolate-covered raisins.

“Bohemian Dark Lager pairs well with cold temperatures and rich stews,” commented Jason Hanson, Lead Brewer and Blender, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “In a land known best for Pilseners, the Czechs also make a great dark beer that’s popular in the area, but not seen much outside of Bohemia. Referred to in Czechia as tmavé pivo, Bohemian Dark Lager can be thought of as a cousin to Schwarzbier and Dunkel in the same way that German Pils and Czech Pils are related, but still quite different overall.”

In homage to the beer’s cultural roots, the label for the new Bohemian Dark Lager includes the colors of the current flag of Czechia and small lion icons that are found on the coat of arms of Bohemia.

Today Von Ebert is also releasing a freshly canned batch of Pierre Le Chat, its popular French Pilsner in the Italian style. The 4.8% ABV beer contains characteristics of strawberry leaf, hay loft, and lemon peel.

“Pierre Le Chat is our dry-hopped, Italian-inspired pilsner that’s brewed with 100% French malt and hops,” explained Hanson. “Italian pilsners combine the classic hoppy crispness of a Northern German Pils with newer European aroma hops. We took that concept and focused on French hops. We dry-hopped with a hop called Barbe Rouge (red beard), which displays big red cherry notes, and used Aramis and Strisselspalt on the hot side. French hops are grown predominantly in the region of Alsace, which borders Germany. They don’t grow much acreage, but the varieties have really unique characteristics.”

Bohemian Dark Lager and Pierre Le Chat will be available in 16oz. can four-packs at both Von Ebert Glendoveer and Von Ebert Pearl today. The beers will also soon appear on draft at both locations.

