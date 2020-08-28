Von Ebert Brewing Introduces 33 Stars Oregon-Grown Lager

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, has released its latest draft-only beer – 33 Stars, an Oregon-grown lager that was brewed using hops and malts from the same Oregon farm.

Goschie Farms in Silverton, Oregon, grew all of the hops and malt used in the new beer.

“When Skagit Valley Malting dropped off some samples of new malts, we were especially inspired by their pilsner Wintmalt,” explained Sean Burke, head brewer, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “Our wheels really started turning when we saw the malt was grown at Goschie Farms. We knew they’re also a hop farm and instantly had the idea to make a lager using malt and hops from the same farm. It felt like a unique idea and a good way to let Oregon ingredients shine.”

Indie Hops sourced Sterling hops grown at Goschie Farms that the Von Ebert team used to provide the beer with a nice lemon, floral note that was pushed to the forefront of the beer.

The Wintmalt gave the beer a pale appearance with a wonderful grainy character.

The final beer, clocking in at 4.8% ABV, is dry and crisp.

“Given the Oregon-grown ingredients, we wanted the beer to have a name that reflected the state,” continued Burke. “The Oregon state flag contains 33 stars, symbolizing its status as the 33rd state to join the Union.”

33 Stars is available now on draft at Von Ebert Glendoveer, and will appear soon at Von Ebert Pearl. Additionally, a small amount will be distributed locally.

