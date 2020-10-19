Volley Tequila Seltzer To Expand Distribution to Tennessee, Georgia and New Jersey

Volley plans to roll out in several new markets within the coming months.

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee markets at a suggested retail price of $13.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.50 per 355ml can. Additionally, Volley ships nationwide through their new ecommerce platform, drinkvolley.com/pages/shop.

For more information about Volley and where to find the product near you, visit DrinkVolley.com, follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @DrinkVolley or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/drinkvolley/.

ABOUT VOLLEY

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of high-quality tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice. As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences, and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley’s tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, at only 100-110 calories per can.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. Through this collaboration, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

ABOUT ATHENS DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

Athens Distributing Company is a family-run company dedicated to building trusted relationships with our Suppliers and the Customers we serve. Athens is a Wine and Spirits wholesale distributor across all of Tennessee with offices in Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis. Athens has a known and respected reputation for delivering what they promise and for supporting their suppliers and Customers.

ABOUT ALLIED BEVERAGE GROUP

Allied Beverage Group, LLC (“Allied”), as it is known today, is a family owned company created by the historical mergers of The Baxter Group, Inc., F&A Distributing Company, and The Jaydor Corporation as well as the August 2017 combination with Breakthru Beverage New Jersey. Allied’s predecessor companies were leaders of the wholesale wine and spirits industry in New Jersey dating back to the Repeal of Prohibition in the early 1930s. Allied has emerged as New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and ranks among the ten largest such distributors in the United States. Allied represents the product lines of the world’s leading suppliers of beverage alcohol and related products as it services the needs of New Jersey’s licensed package stores, restaurants, hotels, taverns, and clubs. Allied’s state of the art distribution facility and offices are located in Elizabeth, NJ. The company also has offices and cross dock facilities in Swedesboro, NJ.

ABOUT SAVANNAH DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

Savannah Distributing Company Inc. is a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage company that has served Georgia beverage retailers since 1938. From premium liquor brands, world-class wines and Champagnes to our position as Georgia’s most prominent distributor of American craft and imported beers, Savannah Distributing Company is a leader in connecting the most sought after brands with the retailers serving Georgia’s consumer market. With more than 200,000-square-feet of cool and cold storage, we serve package, grocery, and convenience stores – as well as restaurants and bars throughout the state. Savannah Distributing Company’s extensive list of brands helps our customers grow their business and stay abreast of the beverage industry’s rapidly changing trends.