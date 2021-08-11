Volley Tequila Seltzer Expands to Kentucky with Heidelberg Distributing

MIAMI – Volley, the award-winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice, announces that it has appointed Heidelberg Distributing to service the Kentucky market. Volley plans to roll out in several new markets across the United States within the coming months.

“This is a very exciting time for Volley and we feel so lucky to continue distributing our product across so many different markets and now we can add Kentucky to that growing list,” said Co-Founder Camila Soriano. “We’re fighting for more transparency in the products we consume every day and Volley showcases this by not only being free of any added sugars, syrup or additives, but also as an honest product made with only real ingredients. We’re so excited that consumers in Kentucky can now experience that!”

As the first hard seltzer of its kind crafted with only three clean ingredients and zero additives, Volley launched in July 2020, stirring up the booming ready-to-drink category. Following immense success and local buzz on the East Coast and in many New England and Southeastern markets, Volley’s founders, a husband and wife duo, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano knew it was time to expand into Kentucky.

Volley is made with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Enjoy Volley chilled from the can or on the rocks, and don’t forget to flip the can before serving to activate the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom!

“Volley checks every box the consumer is looking for these days with its sleek packaging, sustainable messaging, and a delicious, good for you, ready to drink cocktail. We are proud to bring Volley into the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Jimmy Carpenter, Vice President and General Manager at Heidelberg Distributing.

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, and South Carolina markets at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.75 per 355ml can.

About Volley

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of award-winning tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. As the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors.

About Heidelberg Distributing

Heidelberg Distributingis a family owned and operated company that markets and delivers beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages to retailers in Ohio and Kentucky. Products on Heidelberg trucks come from local suppliers and from suppliers all over the U.S. and the world.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/