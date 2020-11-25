VIVE Hard Seltzer Launches New Seasonal Apple Cinnamon

COVINGTON, Ky. — VIVE Hard Seltzer, a nationally celebrated regional power player, has once again challenged the norm. This year, consumers can enjoy a seasonal product from VIVE that brings a little more diversity to an ever-growing hard seltzer category with a uniquely flavored Apple Cinnamon Hard Seltzer.

The new Fall release brings the crisp taste of the season’s apple harvest and the warmth of cinnamon to VIVE’s clean, refreshing hard seltzer. At an SRP of $8.99 per six pack, fans can enjoy the newest innovation from VIVE for a limited time, beginning this November.

“At our core, we’re innovators, and the new VIVE Apple Cinnamon Hard Seltzer is an innovation we’re especially proud to introduce,” shared Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “You have to try it to understand just how intriguing the warm flavor profile paired with VIVE’s clean taste is.”

Fans can try the new favorite on shelf at Kroger stores throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as in Braxton taprooms, while supplies last.

For More Information:

https://viveseltzer.com/