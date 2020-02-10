Visit Bucks County Releases 3rd Ale Trail Collaboration with Vault Brewing Company and Newtown Brewing Company

BENSALEM, Pa. — Curl up by the fireside and take in the view of Bucks County’s beautiful countryside as you sip this cozy winter warmer! Spiced with vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, orange and honey, this 6.5% beer is smooth and sweet with a malty finish that will keep you toasty this season.

Brewed by Vault Brewing Company and Newtown Brewing Company, “Warm and Fuzzy in Bucks County,” is the third release in the Bucks County Ale Trail collaboration series.The Bucks County Ale Trail releases a limited edition brew seasonally in collaboration with the breweries. These Bucks County-inspired brews are easy to sip and delicious to the last drop.

“Warm and Fuzzy in Bucks County” (which pairs perfectly with Vault’s Duck Apple Pizza) is now available on draft and in 16 oz. cans at Newtown Brewing Company in Newtown and the Vault Brewing Company brew pub and taproom in Yardley. This exclusive beer will be sampled at Bucks Brewfest 101 presented by Isaac Newton’s Bar & Restaurant Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Bucks County Community College Newtown campus, and canned beers will also be distributed regionally. Keep checking back onVisitBucksCounty.com/Releases to see where they go!

The Bucks County Ale Trail is made up of the 20+ breweries in Bucks County. Visit any Bucks County brewery or the Bucks County Visitor Center in Bensalem or Quakertown to pick up a printed passport or get your free digital passport online. Check-in digitally or get your passport stamped at 5 or more breweries to get a FREE Bucks County Ale Trail T-Shirt! For more information on the Bucks County Ale Trail, go toVisitBucksCounty.com/AleTrail.